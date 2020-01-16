The Mapleton Starspinners held their monthly meeting on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
The meeting was called to order by President Grace Smith, and “The Pledge of Allegiance” was led by Lydia Grell.
Zoe Jessen took roll call by asking members to name their favorite Christmas food.
Recreation time was the “I love you” game. We enjoyed a team-building activity for the whole group led by Parkers.
After the secretary and treasurer’s reports were read, we thanked the Parker family for preparing and serving food for our 4-H stand at the Mapleton vendor fair.
Next, we discussed new business items. We will be having Santa Day and breakfast on Dec. 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center. Each 4-H family is asked to bring one dozen muffins or donuts and also needs to help work at the event.
From there, Emily Grell led members in reciting the “Pledge to the 4-H flag” and then it was time for educational presentations by club members.
Ronda Polly did a presentation on the Aussie dog breed and brought her dog, Dot. Chris Craig did an “All About Me” presentation. We then had the privilege of hearing from our guest speaker, Devin Kline. He is a paramedic and discussed what they do, their hours, job description, and more. We enjoyed it very much.
The January meeting for the Mapleton Starspinners will be workshop meeting for the whole afternoon and will end with a family potluck and awards night starting at 6 p.m.
Sara Rosener, Reporter
