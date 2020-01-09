Mini Grant
The Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club recently received a matching grant from the Monona County 4-H and Youth Committee to add new supplies to the Mapleton Community Center. The total donation was worth $350. Some of the items include three 40-cup coffee pots, a crockpot, pitchers, trays, kitchen utensils, and more. The group was able to secure most of the items through Hometown Variety in Mapleton. Pictured are members helping leader Sharyl Bruning with the project. From left to right, Rayna Jessen, Zoe Jessen, and Billi Craig. The total donation was worth $350.

