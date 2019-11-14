The Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club held their first meeting of the 4-H year on Saturday, Oct. 5. New members Ashley, Sara, and Jenna Rosener, Lincoln Gotto, Caden Scheer, Brooklyn, and Quinlan Koenigs, and Hailey Jensen were welcomed to the club.
Officer elections were held with these results – Grace Smith, President; Leah Parker, VP; Zach Craig, Secretary; Kira Anderson, Treasurer; Sara Rosener, Reporter: Zoe Jessen, Historian; Lydia Shupe, Photographer; Ashley Rosener, Rachel Shupe, and Isabelle Smith, Recreation Leaders.
Sharyl led a fun activity where club members could make their own trail mix snack to help them better use and understand Parliamentary Procedure. For each ingredient, kids had to make a motion, and then discuss and approve it before it could be added.
4-H members got to use their creative talents painting wooden pumpkins in an activity led by Sharyl.
