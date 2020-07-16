State awards $2.6 million in catalyst funding to rejuvenate downtowns across Iowa
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced on July 7 that $2.6 million in Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants have been awarded to 26 Iowa communities.
Mapleton received $100,000 Catalyst Grant for 322 Main Street Rehabilitation project. The building is located on the southwest corner intersection of the Highway 141 and Highway 175 in Mapleton.
The rehabilitation project on 322 Main will include revitalization of the outside of the building as well as new windows and structural repairs.
The plan is to make the main floor into a “white box” or a plain inside where a potential business could finish to their needs.
Work that will be done on the main floor includes updating electrical, refinishing original floors, and exposing the brick walls, as well as putting in handicapped-accessible bathrooms.
The second story will be converted to residential apartments that will show the historical charm of the building. The upstairs rehab will include all new windows, insulation, electrical, and HVAC.
“We hope to highlight the historical beauty of the building throughout the project,” said Matthew and Samantha Kelm, who own the building.
The Community Catalyst program was initiated in 2018 by IEDA to help create fundamental and positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. The grants, $100,000 per community, assist with the redevelopment, remediation or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.
This is the second Catalyst Grant Mapleton has received as a grant was awarded to the 321 Main Street rehabilitation project in April of 2019.
Mapleton, with a population of 1,224, received a $100,000 grant for the 322 Main Street building rehabilitation project that included a $55,000 match amount.
“Revitalization of statewide communities is particularly critical as we recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority director Debi Durham. “The Community Catalyst program is not only about investing in our infrastructure, but it inspires further development and future growth for years to come.”
The Community Catalyst Building Remediation program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. This is the third year these grants are being made available via the IEDA and continued funding is based on annual availability.
Last fall, Iowa cities approved through a pre-application process were invited to apply. IEDA received a total of 73 applications. Scoring criteria was based on project impact, appropriateness, funding/partnerships, and incorporation of sustainability/smart growth principles.
Per program rules, at least 40% of the grants were awarded to cities with populations of less than 1,500. The grants will support local improvement projects such as façade upgrades, building rehabilitations, and renovations. Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind resources to supplement these projects.
For more information on the Community Catalyst program, visit iowaeda.com/catalyst or contact Jim Thompson at 515-348-6183 or catalyst@iowaeda.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.