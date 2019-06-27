There are a number of activities planned in Mapleton to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Activities get underway on Wednesday, July 3.
The Museum of American History will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
A pre-fireworks 800-meter medley will be held of the MVAOCOU High School track starting 6:30 p.m. Teams of any amount have to get the baton around the track twice or one person can run an 800. There will also be a kids 100-meter dash. Participants are asked to show up at the track by 6:15 p.m. to sign-up. There is no cost to enter. Any donations will go to the fire department’s annual firework show. For more information email sbreyfogle@mvaoschool.org.
Masters of Music will be providing music at Bill Mac Field (high school athletic complex) starting at 7 p.m. Kroozin Kettle Corn will be selling popcorn.
Fireworks will light the sky on Wednesday, July 3, at Bill Mac Field at dusk.
Events on Thursday, July 4, get underway with breakfast by the Mapleton Ambulance at the Community Center from 8-11 a.m.
The “Obstacle of Color” is back for the second year. It will be held at the City Park with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 8:30 a.m. There is a $5 cost for participants, and they will receive a special stadium cup, bag of color for the pre-race celebration, and a bottle of water.
This event is fun for all ages. Participants can either walk or run the race through the obstacle course. The event starts with a “pre-race celebration” as participants will throw their color packets into the air.
Along the course, there will be five “obstacles” where volunteers will throw additional color powder onto the participants. White is the best color option to wear. Don’t wear anything you don’t want to get full of color.
The money raised from the event will go to walking trail projects.
The second annual Firecracker Car, Tractor, Motorcycle and Pickup/Semi show will be held on Main Street. Registration is from 8-9:30 a.m. and registration is free. Show time is at 10 a.m. First and second place trophies will be awarded in five different classes. Trophies will be awarded at the Mapleton City Park at 1 p.m. (must be present to win).
Willow Vale Golf Course will have half-price golf and cart rental until 2 p.m. The Mapleton Pool will have free swimming from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Museum of American History will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4.
Anyone is welcome to drop off quilts at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. to be displayed at the quilt show. The quilt show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quilts can be picked-up after the parade.
There are a number of events in the Mapleton City Park on the Fourth of July.
The Mapleton Fire Department will be grilling from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and serving hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, and chips.
There will be a craft fair/flea market in the park. Vendors are asked to set-up in the northwest corner of the park. There is no entry fee, and tables will not be provided. For more information, call 712-881-1101.
On the tennis court from 10 a.m. to noon will be the Ram Basketball three-point contest.
A new event this year on the Fourth of July is the pedal pull contest. The contest will start at 10:30 a.m. on Courtright Street in front of the library. There will be six different groups – girls and boys (3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12) and an adult contest. A first place trophy will be given to the winner and second and third place will receive a ribbon. Each participant will get a coupon for ice cream cone.
There will be three bounce houses setup in the park along with nature play and corn hole games.
St. John’s United Methodist Church will be serving ice cream and pie at the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a free watermelon feed in the park.
Local musician Beau Wolf will be providing live music in the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food vendors Nomi Sno and Kroozin Kettle Corn will be setup in the park.
The Ring House will be open from noon to 2 p.m. and for two hours after the parade.
Bingo gets underway at Noon at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. The Mapleton Starspinners will be running bingo with the prizes sponsored by the Mapleton Rotary Club.
There will be a Partners for Patriots Demonstration at noon in the City Park. Partners for Patriots trains dogs to become service dogs and places them with disabled veterans.
The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Line-up begins at 1 p.m. at Bill Mac Field (high school athletic complex).
To conclude the activities, a family outdoor movie in the park will start between 9-9:30 p.m. (dusk) on the tennis court in the Mapleton City Park. It is sponsored by St. John’s UMC. The movie is still to be determined. If the fireworks are rained out on the third, the movie will be held on the fourth at the church at 7 p.m. If raining on the fourth, the movie will be held at the church at 7 p.m.
