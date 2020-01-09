Mapleton Mayor and City Council

Brent Streck was elected mayor of Mapleton during the November election while Elizabeth Else, Abby Koenigs, and Joe Hogan were elected to the city council. The four newly-elected officials were sworn into office on Dec. 31. Mapleton’s first council meeting of 2020 is on Wednesday, Jan. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.