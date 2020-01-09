Mapleton Mayor and City Council

Brent Streck was elected mayor of Mapleton during the November election while Elizabeth Else, Abby Koenigs, and Joe Hogan were elected to the city council. The four newly-elected officials were sworn into office on Dec. 31. Mapleton’s first council meeting of 2020 is on Wednesday, Jan. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m.
