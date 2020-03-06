Wednesday, March 4 – Pork, BBQ Sauce, Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Friday, March 6 – Breaded Pollock, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce, Margarine
Monday, March 9 – Salisbury Beef, Baked Sweet Potato, Cauliflower w/Cheese, Wheat Roll, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2)
Wednesday, March 11 – Pineapple Chicken, Au Gratin Rotini, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Friday, March 13 – Breaded Fish Fillet, Parslied Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Monday, March 16 – Chicken Supreme, Baked Sweet Potato, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears, Margarine
Wednesday, March 18 - Taco Beef, Lettuce & Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Mixed Beans, Tortilla, Cinnamon Sugar Cookie
Friday, March 20 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Dinner Roll, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Margarine
Monday, March 23 – Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Green peas, Wheat Roll, Rocky Road Pudding, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, March 25 – Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Red Potatoes, Cabbage, Dinner Roll, Oatmeal Cookie, Milk, Margarine
Friday, March 27 – Braded Pollock, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce, Margarine
Monday, March 30 – Homemade Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Banana Pudding, Milk, Margarine
