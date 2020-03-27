At a special Mapleton City Council meeting on Wednesday, March 18, the city council voted to move forward and request more information to go in the direction of countywide coverage instead of a local police department.
It was on a motion by Dian Bleil, seconded by Phil McGarr, to begin drafting a 28E agreement with Monona County regarding police protection for the City of Mapleton under Option #3 presented by Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt to include two officers. The motion carried unanimously. Pratt will work on a 28E agreement.
Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck said this agreement would need to be approved by the Monona County Board of Supervisors and the Mapleton City Council before it is put into action.
“This would include two full-time officers that would be dedicated to only the City of Mapleton. They would each work 40 hours a week,” Streck said.
He added the county would then respond to calls when those officers are off duty.
This agreement would also include purchasing equipment, including vehicles, from the city. They would also look at using the office and storage space Mapleton currently uses for the police department.
“This does not mean that we voted that we are 100% going to a council wide solution,” Streck said. “The council voted to give Sheriff Pratt permission to put a final price together showing what would all be included. We just need all the information to make a final decision.”
Streck added right now the city doesn’t have another special meeting scheduled as they are waiting for information back.
The city doesn’t have a date on the plan since Sheriff Pratt is waiting on approval from the county supervisors.
At the regular city council meeting on March 11, the city council accepted the resignation of Police Chief Jared Clausen. His last day will be March 31. Clausen will be staying on part-time to aid in the transition. Mapleton also has one full-time officer and one part-time officer.
Prior to the vote at the special city council meeting, Mayor Streck posted a poll on his Facebook page on March 17 as a way to get feedback (sense of opinion). This was a non-official poll, and he requested that only residents of Mapleton participate. The two options were “Keep Mapleton Police Department” or “Go County Wide.” When the polled closed, 51% said “Keep Mapleton Police Dept.” and 49% said “Go County Wide.”
“There are pros and cons no matter which way we go. If we go countywide coverage, the department is run by Sheriff Pratt. That would also mean we would have more back-up officers if something should happen like injuries, sick time, vacation, and such,” Streck said. “If we stay local, the department would remain under the supervision of the Mayor of Mapleton.”
He added the county is a higher salary rate than what Mapleton can offer.
“That means they can attract more applicants, and finding law enforcement officers is getting harder,” Streck said. “There used to be hundreds applying for police jobs. Now the numbers are in the teens. When we had the opening last month for a city officer, we had two applicants make it through the tests and interviews. Finding a qualified chief is harder.”
He added the city is trying to make a decision as quickly as they can, but we also want to make sure it is the best decision for the town.
“This is not about budget cuts,” Streck said. “This is about public safety. Rest assured, no matter which way we go there will be law enforcement in Mapleton.”
During the special meeting, Streck addressed the requirement of limiting 10 people in a gathering due to the COVID-19 virus. This was posted along with the agenda and on the mayor’s Facebook page that the meeting would be conducted with a live stream to his Facebook page to allow the community or anyone to view the meeting and respond to the site with any questions. It was reported during the meeting that there were 37 viewers. The video will also be saved and can be viewed at any time from the mayor’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.