The Mapleton Youth Athletics (MCYLA) Board and Youth Rec Director Corey Dose have made the difficult decision to cancel the little league season this summer as there are to many unknowns at this time.
While Governor Kim Reynolds has given permission for high school baseball and softball with very strict guidelines, the board and director feel it would be hard to follow these guidelines at the youth level.
Many youth leagues around the area have already canceled.
In a statement on their Facebook page on May 27, the “MCYLA Rec Board’s love for team sports and competition is why they’ve waited this long to make a decision. We know this decision will make some happy and some mad during these difficult times. We would hate to have a season and see a child become very ill. We know next season our kids and community will be ready to play ball!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.