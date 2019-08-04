Mapleton library receives $250 award
Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton was presented with $250 by Mark Boehm on behalf of McClintock Insurance, Inc. The IMT Community Contest was sponsored by IMT Insurance Company of Des Moines. The library will be using the funds to add manipulatives to the children’s section of the library to promote a learning environment for all ages and cultures and to foster creativity for children and families.

