The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton has developed another creative idea to connect with the library patrons during this time of social distancing. The new challenges are located on the windows of the library.
One of the challenges is a silhouette challenge. The challenge is to guess which book character is in each silhouette. The silhouettes will be posted for a couple days and then a new challenge will appear.
The other is a scrabble challenge and will change weekly and run for four weeks. People are asked to make as many words as they can from the letters, using only a letter one time per word, no names/proper nouns, slang, or inappropriate words.
People can either write their answers on a sheet of paper and drop it into in the library’s book drop box or email their answers to staff@mapleton.lib.ia.us. Please include name and age as all correct answers will be put into a drawing for prizes.
Both of the current challenges are for all ages. Peg Gay, Library Director, said they want to share the library and library experience with all Mapleton and Monona County residents.
The library has a few more windows, so it is likely the staff will have new things popping up. Gay said they get ideas from other libraries and library resource books.
Pictures of the challenges will be posted to the library’s Facebook page or people can walk by the library to see for themselves.
“We are missing our patrons and want to let them know the library staff is thinking about them. We also want to give some additional forms of entertainment options to those who are going a bit stir crazy,” Gay said. “We want to keep the library present in the community so when we open back up, we will be one of the places people reach out to.”
For people looking for things to do, they can get a book from the Mapleton library using the curbside delivery. Patrons can read a magazine, an eBook, or listen to an audiobook through the library’s link to Bridges.
You can also learn a new language through their “Transparent Language” or you can look up other things through Gale Resources; all available on their website, www.mapleton.lib.ia.us.
The library has kits set up for kids to check out and will have more things coming available soon.
People can connect to the library’s WIFI if they need to search the internet and don’t have a connection at home. Internet connection is possible from outside the library and in the library’s parking lot.
“In this unprecedented time, we will work with anyone who does not currently have a library card to allow use of these resources,” Gay said.
If you need anything from the library, call 712-881-1312.
