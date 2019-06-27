The Mapleton Girl Scouts celebrated the end of their Girl Scout year with a bridging celebration, along with their annual pinewood derby.
Each group shared some of the activities and badges that they worked on throughout the year. The girls then received their patches that will go on their uniforms.
Sarah Schmidt was also recognized that evening for her eight years as a Troop Leader and five years as the Service Unit Manager, as she will not be returning to Girl Scouts in the fall.
Some troops still have activities that they will complete during the summer and then will restart having regular meetings in September.
