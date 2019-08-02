Mapleton fireworks donation

In honor of Revival Animal Health celebrating their 30th anniversary, the company made a $2,500 donation to the Mapleton Fire Department for the Fourth of July Fireworks display. Revival Animal Health is located in Orange City and has had a location in Mapleton since 2006. Revival Animal Health owner Roy Nielsen enjoys fireworks and thought making the donation for the fireworks was a good way to give back to the community. Pictured are Roy Nielsen and Deb Vogt with Revival Animal Health presenting the check to Tom McNamara and members of the fire department during their meeting on July 2.
