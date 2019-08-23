Mapleton Fire Department receives grant from MCCPF
Buy Now

The Mapleton Fire Department received a grant in April from the Monona County Community Partners Foundation for $9,465.90. The grant allowed the fire department to purchase five new sets of bunker gear. Each set includes new gloves, jackets, pants, and helmets. In addition, the department replaced another five sets for a total of 10 new sets of bunker gear. Pictured are, front row, Nathan Brown, Jordan Goslar, Bradley Goslar, Alex Boyle, Dan Cooper, and Owen Zediker. Back row, Lori Phillips, Matt Schrader, and Heather McNamara.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.