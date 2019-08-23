Mapleton Fire Department receives grant from MCCPF

The Mapleton Fire Department received a grant in April from the Monona County Community Partners Foundation for $9,465.90. The grant allowed the fire department to purchase five new sets of bunker gear. Each set includes new gloves, jackets, pants, and helmets. In addition, the department replaced another five sets for a total of 10 new sets of bunker gear. Pictured are, front row, Nathan Brown, Jordan Goslar, Bradley Goslar, Alex Boyle, Dan Cooper, and Owen Zediker. Back row, Lori Phillips, Matt Schrader, and Heather McNamara.
