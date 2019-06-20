The Mapleton Cub Scouts recently held their Blue and Gold celebration. The boys each earned badges over the year and received those during the ceremony. Each boy moved up to their next level of Scouting.
Kurt Schmidt also was given an award for his past three years as Mapleton Cub Master. He is stepping down from the position. He was acknowledged for his years of service and building of the Mapleton Cub Scouts pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.