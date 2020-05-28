At the Mapleton City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, the city council discussed the progress in law enforcement coverage.
It was approved at the April city council meeting to post the position of Police Chief for the Mapleton Police Department.
“This was to see what interest there was in the position,” said Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck.
The position was open until May 8. Streck said the position was advertised in The Mapleton Press, The Sioux City Journal, and on Indeed and Zip Recruiter.
“We received 37 applications. The levels of applications were very diverse and impressive,” Streck added.
During the regular council meeting on May 13, he said they discussed how they are going to move forward.
“It was decided that the entire council will review all the applications we received,” Streck said. “Each will give a list of the top candidates as they see them. A committee will then review the selections and move forward with the selected applications.”
The committee will include two council members, former Police Chief Jared Clausen, and Mayor Streck. Streck has asked Clausen to be part of the process because he can answer questions as they relate to law enforcement and also answer questions the candidates may have about past coverage.
“Once the committee receives the top list from each council member, we will reach out to the top candidates. At that point, it is the intent to narrow the applicants down to just a few,” Streck said. “My hope is this can all be completed by June 1. At that point, we will report back to the full council.”
While this process is going on, Streck said the city council is still waiting on a proposal from Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt. This will be a 28E agreement of what will all be included from a countywide option.
“It is the intent to have the final applicants ready to present to the entire council at the same meeting that Sheriff Pratt presents his final proposal for the countywide coverage option,” Streck said.
Streck added many people say we just need to make a decision and move forward.
“I want to make sure we have absolutely all the information needed to make that decision,” Streck said. “Whichever way the council decides, I intend to be able to fully defend the decision made. Currently, we are planning on discussing this at the next regular city council meeting. This may be discussed at a special meeting if the information is gathered earlier. If a special meeting is scheduled, it will be advertised in accordance with all rules and regulations.”
Streck added that in the meantime, Mapleton has had police coverage and has taken all calls that have come into the law enforcement center.
