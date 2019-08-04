Friday, August 2 – Savory Apricot Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Green Peas w/Mushrooms, Multi Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, August 5 – Sloppy Joe, Crispy Cubed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits, Coffee, Milk

Wednesday, August 7 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Mixed Green Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Cherry Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing

Friday, August 9 – Breaded Pollock, Baked Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Multi Grain Bread, Sugar Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Tartar Sauce

Monday, August 12 – Chicken & Dumplings, Stewed Tomatoes, Green Peas, Multi Grain Bread, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, August 14 – Baked Chicken Breast, Blackberry BBQ Sauce, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, August 16 – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Multi Grain Bread, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, August 19 – Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Italian Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, August 21 – Breaded Pollock, Parslied Potatoes, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Friday, August 23 – Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Pinto Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Tortilla Chips, Rocky Road Pudding, Milk, Taco Sauce & Sour Cream

Monday, August 26 – BBQ Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, August 28 – Liver & Onions or Beef w/Onion Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, Dinner Roll, Carnival Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, August 30 – Oven Fried Chicken, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Herbed Green Peas, Biscuit, Lemon Bar, Coffee, Milk

