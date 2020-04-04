American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, March 5, with 11 members present.
The meeting was called to order by President Shirley. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Chaplain Mavis Skow led the prayer and was followed by everyone repeating the Preamble do the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Minutes of previous meeting read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Glenda; it was approved.
The menu for Bingo was discussed. It was decided who would bring what for the next one. Shirley will check on supplies at the Legion Hall.
Discussed what to do for the ladies and men in the nursing home and decided to wait and do something for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
Shirley and Marla will be attending the county meeting in Soldier on Saturday morning.
No further business. Color bearer retired the colors.
No Bingo the month of April and no Auxiliary meeting on April 2.
Shirley Hesse,
President, Secretary
