American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, Dec. 5, with nine members present and one guest, who has applied for membership in our group. Welcome Marla Hogan.
Meeting was called to order by President Shirley. Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Chaplain Mavis Skow led the group in prayer, followed by everyone repeating the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Minutes of previous meeting read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Shirley in Glenda’s absence; it was approved.
Bingo went real well, so will have same menu. It was decided who would bring what for the next one.
The food pantry will be open every day the week of Dec. 15 so the adopted baskets may be turned in.
Was voted to give the Food Pantry $150.
Discussion was held on what to do for the veterans in the nursing home for Christmas. Was decided to give each one, of which there are only six now, a gift certificate for a free haircut. Shirley will get the bags ready and take to the nursing home for them. She will put a new handkerchief and some Christmas candy in the bags, along with the certificate.
Florice Dose was paid for the hamburger she bought as she got a very good deal. The Auxiliary tries to get it when it is on sale as that makes a big difference in the money they take in.
No further business. Color bearer retired the colors. Next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
