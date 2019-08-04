It is time to register for the 2019-2020 school year! School begins Friday, Aug. 23.
Each family (including COU High School students) should be receiving a registration letter in the mail the first week of August. This letter will contain registration information, K-5 class lists and bus routes. If you do not receive a registration letter, please contact MVAO School.
In order to make registration more convenient for parents, all registration materials and online payment method will be on the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto web page. The address for this site is www.mvaoschool.com.
Under each school building on the webpage is a “registration materials” icon. Please click on the “registration materials” icon to access all the forms and information you need for registration. Please note that all forms on the website are fillable “pdf” forms.
If you cannot access this website, contact the school at 712-881-1315 or 712-373-5244.
This year MVAO will hold a registration day on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1-8 p.m. Each building secretary will be available in their office to assist with the registration process from 1-8:00 p.m.
All registration materials should be sent or returned to either attendance center by Aug. 14.
NOTE: Parents can pay for registration and meals with one check for all family members.
Registration Secretary, 110 West Division, Anthon, IA 51004 or Registration Secretary, 501 S. 7th St., Mapleton, IA 51034. Please return these materials by Aug. 15.
If you have any questions about any of this information, contact the high school, middle school or elementary offices.
