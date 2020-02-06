Monday, February 10, 2020, 7 p.m.
Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Agenda:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings
B. Purchase of Technology Service
C. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020
D. Shared Contracts for 20-21 with COU
E. Consideration of Early Retirement Package
F. FFA Summer Trip
G. 2020-2021 School Year Calendar Approval
E. FY 2019 Audit Report
V. Discussion Items
A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report
B. Tree Service Needs at Anthon Campus
VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April
B. Budget Guarantee Resolution
C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes
VIII. Announcements
A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.