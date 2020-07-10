Monday, July 13, 2020, 7 p.m.
MVAO High School Library, Mapleton
Due to continued caution for COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the board meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. There will be a very limited number of seats available for guests and visitors.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Approval of Annual Reports
A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing
B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports
1. Activity Accounts
2. School Lunch Program
V. Opening of New Fiscal Year
A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer
B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1
C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207
D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program
VI. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Milk Bids for 2020-2021
C. Approval of remaining Fall Athletic Coaches
D. IASB Legislative Priorities
VIII. Reports
A. Return to Learn Plan Options (3 plans) for 2020-2021 School Year
IX. Announcements
Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
X. losed Session for annual evaluation
XI. Adjourn
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
