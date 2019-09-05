Monday, Sept. 9, 2019,
7 p.m.
Board Room, Mapleton
SCHOOL BOARD PICTURE taken for newspaper
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2019-2020
C. Appointments:
1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative
2. County Conference Board Representative
3. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC)
4. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities
A. Contract for Maintenance Services
B. Open Enrollment
V. Discussion Items
A. School Board Convention
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Enrollment Numbers for 2019-2020
C. Open Enrollment In List
D. Open Enrollment Out List
E. Home School List
F. Pre-School Schedules
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Title I Application
VIII. Announcements
A. Next meeting – October 14, 2019 – Anthon
IX. Adjourn
