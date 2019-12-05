Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment
B. Banking Documents with Security National Bank
C. Technology Service Contract
D. Signage for Gymnasium
V. Discussion Items
A. Board use of technology for monthly reports
B. ISASSP student achievement data
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B.Early Graduates for 19-20
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. High School Registration Guide
B. School Calendar for 2020-2021
VIII. Announcements
A. Winter Break: December 20th, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020. Staff Training Jan. 2, 2020 and Classes Resume January 3rd, 2020
B. Next meeting – Joint Meeting with CO-U Community School Board to be scheduled for January
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
