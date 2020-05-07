Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton has been inundated with a vast amount of changes and directives since the coronavirus pandemic started, said Tom Swanson, Administrator of Maple Heights. The facility has been in “lockdown” for the last six weeks.
“A new implementation towards our infection control in the facility will be supplying uniforms for staff to change into and out while working,” Swanson said. “This is a preventive measure to protect our residents, staff, and families of any community spread.”
Staff is screened as they enter the building and exit their shifts.
Currently, all staff and residents wear a mask as a means of protection.
Swanson wants to thank the community for the support they have received in the way of food, homemade masks/gowns, supplies, and the genuine concern for all of them.
“My staff truly are heroes in the sense they are protecting our most precious assets. Those people who raised and established the fundamental freedoms which we are living,” Swanson said. “They deserve our protection as they protected us in the years we were growing up.”
Families/friends can still stay connected with residents with phone calls, Skype, email/pictures, and window visits (while following social distancing).
Maple Heights has also been graciously gifted two new laptops that have microphones and cameras from First State Bank.
“These allow our residents more capabilities to connect with family,” Swanson said. “Prior to this, we had two iPads that we had and have utilized.”
The nursing home is currently purchasing two more iPads from Rick’s Computers with money from their memorial fund. Swanson added that this will allow them to have that much more connection (with family) or for game playing.
The activity department continues to have activities with social distancing and dining in/out. Residents have been able to watch streaming of community churches services. The nursing home has been fortunate that Marcia and Gina have stepped up to give the beauty shop some use.
“As the time wanes on, please help me by encouraging all the front line healthcare workers as Iowa has yet to see the magnitude of the storm going into this peak,” Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.