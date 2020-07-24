The Iowa Health Care Association Foundation has announced the winners of its 2020 scholarship programs.
Thirty-three Iowans have been awarded scholarships, totaling $48,000, to pursue an education in health care. Award winners included Iowa high school students, current long-term care employees, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Saraha LeClair of Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton was awarded a Member Employee Scholarship Program. This $1,500 scholarship is for current employees working for an IHCA member organization and seeking to advance their health care education. Twenty of these scholarships were awarded.
“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This year, we have expanded our scholarship programs to meet the needs of these professionals, whether they are a student just joining the profession, an experienced veteran who wants to transfer their medical experience to long-term care, or a tenured long-term care employee seeking a higher degree of education. These scholarship programs provide an important opportunity for the recipients to build knowledge and skills in a critically important profession,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation. “These scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”
The IHCA Foundation scholarship program includes four types of scholarships, three of which are new this year. Those scholarships include:
• John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb RN Scholarship (NEW) - This $3,000 scholarship is sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, and it is for employees of IHCA member organizations pursuing a registered nursing (RN) degree. Two of these scholarships were awarded.
• Juckette Family Veteran Scholarship (NEW) This $2,000 scholarship, sponsored by the Linda Juckette Family Gift Fund, is for those who have served in the U.S. military, National Guard or Reserves and are pursuing certified nursing assistant (CNA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), RN or Certified Dietary Manager programs in Iowa, with the goal of working in long-term care. One of these scholarships was awarded.
• Member Employee Scholarship Program - This $1,500 scholarship is for current employees working for an IHCA member organization and seeking to advance their health care education. Twenty of these scholarships were awarded.
• High School Student Scholarship (NEW) - This $1,000 scholarship is for Iowa high school seniors enrolling in a CNA, LPN, RN or bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program and interested in a career in long-term care. Ten of these scholarships were awarded.
Scholarship applicants are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation Board of Directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.
