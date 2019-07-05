Making the grade with beef

Ninth grade students at Denison-Schleswig High School were recently studying foods as a part of their agriculture class.
Student teacher Chelsea Assmann brought in Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom to teach the students about differences between cuts of beef, including Prime, Choice, Select, and lower graded cuts.
The students used a chart and cut out puzzle pieces with various characteristics to illustrate the differences between the grades.
“As a part of my student teaching experience, I am required to utilize a resource person, and I instantly thought of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation,” said Assmann, who is finishing up her requirements for graduation at Iowa State University. “I remembered seeing that Loess Hills was now available regionally for classroom programming.”
Melanie Bruck, Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom education program coordinator, provided information comparing grass-finished and grain-finished beef. Bruck explained that all cattle are grass fed early in their life. They are then finished or fattened in different ways. Students then had talked about what cuts of beef and types of beef dishes they liked to eat the best.
“As fewer and fewer farmers are required to produce the food we eat, fewer and fewer people understand where their food comes from,” said Bruck. “Visiting these classrooms and engaging with students gives me an opportunity to start conversations about how agriculture fits into all of our lives.”
The class discussed the availability of beef around the world. Consumers are exposed to a variety of product labels and beef terminology that may raise questions. Through the lesson students gained an understanding of what “USDA Prime” means. They discussed why steak is typically an expensive cut of meat. They discussed the pros and cons of both grass-finished and grain-finished beef.
“Beef: Making the Grade” is one of hundreds of lesson plans available to teachers and educators and can be found on the IALF website. The lesson targets ninth through 12th grade students and takes approximately one hour to complete.
For more information, please visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
