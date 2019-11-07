Being able to manufacture cordage (rope) from natural materials is a skill that every outdoor enthusiast would be wise to understand.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center resource naturalist will share advice on the proper techniques utilized to create strong, long-lasting cordage from locally identified materials during the presentation, “Making Natural Cordage” on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9-11 a.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
There will be both indoor and outdoor classroom time during this program, so please dress appropriately for the weather.
The program is designed for ages 10 and up, and youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required.
Contact Resource Naturalist Tyler Flammang with any questions at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.
