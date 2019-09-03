The third time was the charm for Makia Smith of Charter Oak as she and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg were selected as the Judge’s Choice at the 2019 Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10.
“It was shocking,” Smith said when she and the Lt. Governor won. “It was pretty exciting experience.”
Smith is the fourth member of her family to show in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show as her sister, Makayla, showed two times and her brother, Dalton, and other sister, MaKarlie, each showed once.
Each year, the grand champion steer from the Crawford County Fair participates in the Governor’s Charity Steer as the Crawford County Cattlemen sponsors the steer.
Celebrities lead 25 steers around the ring, vying for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award. This was the second time Lt. Governor Gregg has shown one of Makia’s steer in the charity steer show.
This was the 37th annual show for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, which raises funds to help families who utilize the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City.
On Friday, Aug. 9, Smith said, she and other participates in the steer show went to the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines to volunteer their time with duties that included cleaning the yard, washed windows, cleaned the little kitchens, and wiping off the toys. They also had lunch with Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.
“We got to meet some of the families staying at the house,” Makia said.
Smith added it was pretty cool to walk around and read stories of why families are staying at the Ronald McDonald House as they have it posted on the white boards outside of their doors.
The houses provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children being treated in area hospitals and have served nearly 47,000 families.
After the show, the steers were sold at auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
Since the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association began the Governor’s Charity Steer Show in 1983, the effort has raised more than $3.5 million for the Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City Ronald McDonald House Charities.
This year’s auction raised over $284,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
“Richard,” Smith’s steer, was sponsored by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and purchased by a coalition of Sioux County Businesses for $9,000, with an additional $1,000 support from the Lieutenant Governor and others. The market value of the steer was also donated, bringing the total donation to $11,498.72.
A relative of Smith’s made a quilt that was also auctioned off at the Governor’s Steer Show auction with the money being donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Iowans interested in helping with the cause can donate online at iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com and support the efforts of the beef industry.
