Maggie Chapman, from Crawford County, was awarded the $500 Iowa Bankers Association 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Chapman, a Denison Community High School graduate, was on her County Youth Council and the Youth Committee. She was heavily involved in communications projects and participating in working exhibits helped her determine she would like to become a teacher. Chapman will be attending Iowa State University in the fall, studying chemistry and getting her teaching certificate.
Chapman says, “4-H has helped me to be comfortable in my own skin and with my own interests. I have learned skills for the things I enjoy and made great friends. Being involved has helped me keep a family tradition of 4-H going for another generation.”
“We are so proud of our 4-H scholarship recipients, knowing that they have had challenges to overcome this year,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “These scholarships honor and reward hard work and dedication. We are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Each of the six regions of the Iowa Bankers Association will recognize outstanding 4-H’ers who will be pursuing a private or public, two- or four-year college degree in the state of Iowa.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
