Sixty pastors, guests, and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League participants gathered at Our Savior Lutheran Church Denison for the fall rally on Sept. 19. The theme was “In Praise to the Lord.”
Rev. Chad Trunkhill, Pastor of Our Savior Denison, and Rev. Mark Kluzek, Zone Counselor and Pastor of Faith Deloit and St. John’s Kiron, shared meaningful devotions with attendees.
Dave and Phyllis Bocklemann from Dow City presented the history, background, and their experiences with “Laborer’s for Christ,” a ministry of Lutheran Church Extension Fund.
The Bocklemann’s are rostered workers with “Laborer’s for Christ.” They have joined with other Lutherans who take time to literally “build” the Kingdom of God around the United States.
LWML members who attended the National Convention in Mobile, Ala., in June gave an account of their experiences.
Cindy Gray of Lutheran Ladies Circle of Faith Lutheran Church, Deloit, was elected to the office of zone secretary. Rev. Mark Kluzek agreed to serve another term as zone counselor. He then installed Cindy.
Those attending the event are grateful for Cindy and Pastor Kluzek’s commitment to LWML. Also, they are very thankful for the wonderful job Annette Boeck of Evening Guild Zion Lutheran, Denison, has done serving as secretary.
The rally concluded with a delicious salad luncheon and tasty bars for dessert served by Our Savior Women’s Guild. Attendants enjoyed and were blessed by the rally festivities.
