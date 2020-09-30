Forty pastors, guests, and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League participants gathered at Immanuel Lutheran Church Schleswig for the fall rally Sept. 10. The theme was “Shield of Faith.”
Rev. Merle Mahnken, Pastor of Immanuel Schleswig, and Rev. Mark Kluzek, Zone Counselor and Pastor of Faith Deloit and St. John’s Kiron, shared meaningful devotions relating how the shield of faith is essential at this time.
Emily Gierse, second grade teacher at Zion Lutheran School Denison, enlightened the group with her unique experiences in LAMP, Lutheran Association of Missionaries and Pilots.
During six summers, Emily was a volunteer, short-term missionary in northern Canada teaching First Nations children about Jesus through Lamp’s Vacation Bible School program.
Peggy Wunschel of Immanuel Schleswig was elected to the office of zone president elect. Chris Mahnken agreed to serve another term as zone treasurer. Pastor Kluzek then installed Peggy and Chris and Deborah Green of Zion Denison, who moved to zone president.
LWML is grateful for Peggy, Chris, and Deborah’s commitment to LWML. Also, they are very thankful for the many people of LWML who continue to be willing serve wherever our Savior has need of them.
The rally concluded with a delicious luncheon served by Immanuel’s Ladies Aid. Attendants enjoyed and were blessed by the rally festivities and thank the people of Immanuel for taking the many precautions for keeping us safe during the time of COVID-19.
