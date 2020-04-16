Loess Hills Prairie Seminar: Exploring the Hills in 20/20, has been cancelled this year. This is due to the COVID-19 world pandemic.
Please contact Andrea Porter, Program Coordinator, with any questions or concerns. The mission of the Monona County Conservation Board during this time is to keep everyone safe and healthy during this difficult time.
Visit www.loesshillsprarieseminar.com, call 712-433-2400, or email mccbnat@mononacounty.org for any program questions.
