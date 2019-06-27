Sponsored by the Loess Hills Fire Partners and held from April 29 through May 3, a Loess Hills Cooperative Burn Week event provided an opportunity for fire control partners to join together and achieve fire management in an area where additional skills and resources are needed to accomplish the work at a landscape scale.
The Cooperative Burn Week event was based at the Loess Hills State Forest headquarters in Pisgah.
The event provided an opportunity for the participating partners to build relationships, share knowledge and skills, and work within a more complex organizational structure, utilizing the Incident Command System.
In addition, two training days were integrated into the week, which incorporated both classroom presentations, an equipment maintenance exercise, a communication/size-up exercise, a burn unit site visit, a mass demobilization/mobilization exercise provided through the moving of the Incident Command Post, and a hands-on medical incident involving local Dispatch, the local sheriff’s department, and the local volunteer fire department for a three-way training scenario.
The training also included a mass mobilization to Broken Kettle Grassland in Plymouth County to establish their new Incident Command Post for the remaining two operational shifts.
This year’s event had a northern hills focal area of Harrison, Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth Counties.
Burn units at Broken Kettle Grassland, Plymouth County Conservation, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Area acquisition, and the Iowa DNR Loess Hills State Forest lands were identified as priority areas, as well as additional agency units.
Each of the three operational periods, which included weather conducive for live fire, presented opportunities to burn multiple units at three different locations simultaneously.
Participation ranged from 40-61 personnel on any given day. This allowed for pairing of trainer/mentors and trainees to facilitate a one-on-one working environment.
A total of 81 people from 34 agencies/organizations, volunteers, and volunteer fire departments participated during the Cooperative Burn Week.
The diverse variety of the training made available throughout the week was exceptional. Thirteen individuals received evaluations for their FFT1 (squad boss) taskbooks, one ENGB/FIRB taskbook, and several served as agency burn boss trainees.
Numerous trainees were able to work in their respective trainee role during more than one operational shift. Other training opportunities included firing very pistols (flares), using fusees, learning new or different engine and utility task vehicle setups, portable pump set-up, sand table exercise, mass mobilization, live fire size-up/initial attack exercises, and working within a complex burn organization with multiple divisions organized under the Incident Command System.
Ten staff from multiple agencies served on the Incident Management Team in a variety of roles.
Funding for this event was provided by The Fire Learning Network, the Audubon Society of Omaha, and the participating agencies. These funders provided financial support for course materials and supplies, evening meals, housing, and for the assistance of the Conservation Corp of Iowa crew during the burn week.
Additional project support was provided by the participants and their agencies in the form of personnel and equipment time. Other participants donated their personal time and labor to support this event during unit prep, planning, and burn operations.
The Loess Hills State Forest and The Nature Conservancy Broken Kettle Grassland generously donated classroom, meeting, and storage space for the week, while the Harrison County Conservation Board, Monona County Conservation Board, Plymouth County Conservation Board, and Nature Conservancy provided lodging and camping space at their facilities for the week.
Participants have shared that the Cooperative Burn Week was a positive experience and was successful in achieving multiple objectives, including stewardship management goals, fireline training and experience, leadership, and personal development skills, and improving collaboration between partners in the Loess Hills region.
The participation of 81 people, most of who came from within the Loess Hills, speaks to the high level of interest among partners in completing priority burn units and pursuing training and networking opportunities in the region. The attendance of several individuals from other regions of Iowa, Nebraska, and even Arizona provided a strong benefit to our overall effort.
Several county conservation boards from across the state sent personnel to gain fireline knowledge, learn from a professional atmosphere, and gain tips towards starting other cooperative efforts across the state.
Additionally, the interest and participation of the Harrison County EMA and volunteer fire department personnel was a major success during the event. The use of an expanded Incident Management Team, as well as a more focused Incident Command System, provided additional organization and smoother operations on burn days, during transitional periods, and throughout the week in its entirety.
