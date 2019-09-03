Another year has rolled around, and it’s time to submit those great photos you’ve taken of the Loess Hills to “Images of Western Iowa: The Loess Hills” 2021 calendar.
This project of the Loess Hills Visitors Center & Gift Shop in Moorhead is a tool to support and promote the Loess Hills of Western Iowa, as well as offer photographers an opportunity to have their photos published.
The calendar will be available in gift shops and stores in the region, as well as the visitors center in Moorhead. In addition, a brisk mail order business sends calendars to customers all over the United States.
Selection of calendar photos is done in February at the Loess Hills State Forest Visitor Center located in Pisgah. Part of the fun of putting together the calendar is that anyone can help with the photo selection, and it is never known who is going to stop by and offer their expertise.
Information and submission forms are available by email at lhc@gpcom.net, by calling 712-644-7692 or 712-420-0050, or the Loess Hills Visitors Center & Gift Shop at 712-886-5441. In addition, a submission form may be downloaded from “The Loess Hills Visitors Center & Gift Shop” Facebook page. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2020.
