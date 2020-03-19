“Images of Western Iowa: the Loess Hills Calendar” is a project of the Loess Hills Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Moorhead. It has been published since before 1997.
Proceeds from the calendar sales assist the Loess Hills Hospitality Association, as well as promotes the Loess Hills of Western Iowa.
Selections for the 2021 issue were made recently at the Brent Olson Memorial State Forest Visitors Center in Pisgah by anyone who wanted to participate in the selection process. The procedure is always filled with difficult decisions.
There is a saying that “a person’s interpretation of an image depends on their personal experiences,” and that sure holds true with the calendar. However, purchasers of the calendar always like to see yucca, Pasque flowers, eagles, and swans, but buffalo of Plymouth County are quickly becoming a favorite, too.
According to organizers, the selection process is exciting as there are many beautiful, sharp photos from all seven counties of the Loess Hills. Selections are made for 12 small images and 12 large full-page images, plus a beautiful, interesting, and brightly colored one is chosen for the cover.
The photographer for the 2021 calendar cover is Sarah Lenz of Logan.
Calendars can be found in local gift shops by late April.
Photographers that will have their images in the calendar are Dave Burmeister, Karen Burmeister, and Jackie Thomsen, all of Logan, Iowa; Jean Regan and Mike Whye of Council Bluffs; Becky Muir and Randall Williams of Sioux City; Cy Enriques of Arkon; and Dale Gerdes of LaVista, Neb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.