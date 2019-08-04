December’s image in the “Image of the Loess Hills” calendar is of “Solemn and Secluded,” a snowy winter scene with a church just over the hill, taken by Lynette Thies of Ute, brings back childhood memories and feelings.
The “Images of the Loess Hills” calendar is an annual publication of the Loess Hills Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Moorhead.
The calendar promotes education, hospitality, and the beauty of the seven counties along the Missouri River of Western Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.