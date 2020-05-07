The Loess Hills Audubon Society functions to raise awareness about conservation, educate the public about needs and about ways they can help, as well as to provide funding for select local and state projects.
The LHAS annual Bird-A-Thon, the organization’s major fundraiser, will take place from May 8-11. The public is invited to participate in the efforts to raise the funds needed for continuing this important work. Individuals and teams will be counting bird species.
You can help by pledging to this cause. You may also participate as a “birder” and report the species you saw during the four-day period. To pledge, or if you have any questions, contact Paul Roisen by phone, 712-301-2817, or by email, roisenp1950@gmail.com.
