Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is continuing the education beyond the school year and bringing quality, summer programming to county fairs.
Melanie Bruck, Education Program Coordinator for LHAITC, will be presenting the popular children’s book series “My Family’s Farm” at fairs in Crawford, Harrison, and Shelby Counties.
The “My Family Farm” book series is non-fiction and written at a third-grade reading level. Each page features text from the student’s point of view and can be applied to lesson in science, social studies, or language arts units. Additional background information for teachers or older students is also included on each page.
These books highlight real kids as they tell about their family’s farm. Readers learn how family farmers raise corn, soybeans, beef cattle, pigs, and apples. Books also look at the production of renewable energy.
Bruck said, “Educating our students about agriculture is a full-time job, with no summers off. I am delighted to partner with local counties to present engaging, hands-on activities for children grades K-12 as they explore their county fairs.”
The Shelby County Fair, located in Harlan, will have daily programs starting Tuesday July 9, at 10:30 a.m. Additional presentations will be on Wednesday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.
Bruck will have a table set up at the Harrison County Fair in Missouri Valley on Wednesday, July 24, and will be presenting the books and lessons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LHAITC will present at the Crawford County Fair in Denison with the Crawford County Farm Bureau onWednesday, July 24, and again on Saturday, July 27, from 2-7 p.m.
“When kids are having fun, they are learning. Combining agricultural topics with fun and games for kids at the fair is a win for everyone,” said Bruck. “We encourage you to bring the whole family.”
For more information, visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is a regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. It serves school districts in five counties in southwest Iowa including Carroll County, Crawford County, Harrison County, Shelby County, and West Pottawattamie County.
The IALF mission is to educate Iowans, with a focus on youth, regarding the breadth and global significance of agriculture. IALF serves as a central resource for educators and volunteers who want to teach Iowa's students about agriculture.
As leading producer of agricultural products, it is important for all Iowans to understand the essential role agriculture has in their lives. The mission of Agriculture in the Classroom is to "increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education."
An agriculturally literate person is "one who understands and can communicate the source and value of agriculture as it affects quality of life."
AITC programs seek to improve student achievement by applying authentic, agricultural-based content as the context to teach core curriculum concepts in science, social studies, language arts, and nutrition. By embedding agriculture into curriculum, AITC cultivates an understanding and appreciation of the food and fiber system that we rely on every day.
AITC is unique within the agricultural education community as the lead organization to serve the full spectrum of K-12 formal education. For more information visit IALF online at www.IowaAgLiteracy.org, on Facebook, and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.