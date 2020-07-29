Bring the family and join us for bingo, BBQ, vendor shopping, silent auction, DJ, 50/50 raffle, and live music on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 1-7 p.m. The event is being held at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City. Cost to attend includes on free game of bingo. Pets will not be allowed inside the venue.
Shop over 20 vendors, visit each one and get another free card. Spend over $10 at one vendor table and get another free card. Additional cards can be purchased.
Don’t miss out on the BBQ cookoff. The first 100 people in attendance will receive a cookoff scorecard to sample some amazing BBQ and submit their scores to see who wins the people’s choice award. Enjoy Live music provided by Chad Bruneau Music. Chad will be performing from 4pm to 7:30pm. Preview Chad’s music at ReverbNation! at www.reverbnation.com/open_graph/artist/1224782.
All the proceeds help the homeless and often abused and neglected animals in Siouxland.
