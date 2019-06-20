The wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was the highlight for Lester. He had a list of 10 to 12 names he wanted to find on the wall. Before the trip, Lester did research on where to find their names on the wall. There was also a book at the wall to help locate the names. He then traced the names with a pencil and paper.
“It was amazing how quiet it was at the wall,” Lester said.
He found the name of a medic on the wall who served with him. When Lester was tracing his name, a gentleman asked him if he knew the soldier. Lester replied, “Yes.” The gentleman was the medic’s cousin.
Kline had a classmate killed in Vietnam, and he wanted to see his name on the wall.
Melvin wanted to see Dallas Nihsen’s name on the wall. At the age of 22, Nihsen was killed in action in Vietnam in 1972. He grew up in the Schleswig/Ricketts/Charter Oak area.
Watching the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was interesting for Melvin as they were perfect and in-step all the time.
“It was really sharp,” Melvin said.
He enjoyed taking pictures of everything on the trip.
The Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight traveled around Washington, D.C., on three charter buses.
“I’m really glad we were riding in a bus,” Lester said. Their charter bus even got a police escort to the monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.
There were 10 to 11 other planes that flew into Washington, D.C., that day on Honor Flights from different states.
The group departed Washington, D.C., around 9 p.m. to fly back to Fort Dodge.
“It was a great time,” Kline said. “It was a lot to see in one day, but it was well worth it.”
When the group returned, there was also a huge crowd waiting at the airport. Kline said it took the group over an hour (and was close to midnight) to get off the plane as each veteran was introduced.
A group of about 30 family members were waiting in the Fort Dodge airport to welcome all three of them home.
Lester was completely surprised all five of his children were waiting in the crowd, including Brock from Tennessee, Lenora from Colorado, and Kevin, Marshall, and Darren, along with a number of grandkids. There were also family members from Nebraska were also there to welcome them home.
Prior to the Honor Flight, family members wrote them letters about how much they appreciated their service. The veterans were given these letters a half hour before landing.
When the person handed Lester his packet he said, “Here’s a guy that’s really liked.”
Lester noted he didn’t get all of them read before getting off the plane.
Melvin said one of the former District Commander’s children made special “Welcome Home” signs, too.
“We really, really appreciate all of the people that have donated to that flight,” Lester said. “As it didn’t cost us a dime.”
Veterans on the flight didn’t have to pay anything to go on this special trip. Money raised for the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight comes from donations from a 14 to 16 county area.
Kline is a member of the Schleswig VFW and American Legion and said more veterans from Crawford County have been going on the Honor Flight. Groups in the area have started raising more money for the trip. The Schleswig VFW and American Legion raffled off a rifle with the proceeds going to the Honor Flight.
“I’m thankful for the people that donated to this,” Kline said.
“It just shows you how nice people are in the United States,” Lester added about the people who organized the event, donated to it, and who welcomed them at the airports.
If any veteran is interested in going on an Honor Flight, call the local county Veterans Affairs Office for more information.
By Jenna Comes
