Local students have been named to the Dean’s and President’s Lists at Drake University.
Jessica Cogdill of Rodney was named to the Dean’s List and Courtney Terry of Onawa was named to the President’s List
To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.