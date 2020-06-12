Each year, Buena Vista University celebrates students with the Student Recognition Celebration. This event symbolizes BVU’s pride for student achievements and honors those who have shown leadership and academic excellence.
Local students who were recognized include:
• Shayla Brown of Mapleton was recognized as the School of Business - Entrepreneurship Senior of the Year. This honor is given to seniors who have shown academic excellence and leadership within their school.
• Cara Kastner of Schleswig was recognized for her role as the President of the student organization, Kappa Delta Pi.
Although the celebration was unable to take place in person this year, BVU was able to celebrate these high-achieving students through a video award presentation on May 22. Watch the full Student Recognition Celebration video presentations on BVU’s website, www.bvu.edu/student-awards.
Buena Vista University is located in Storm Lake.
