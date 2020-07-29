MVAO Return to Learn Plans
At the MVAO school board meeting on July 13, superintendent Jeff Thelander discussed the school’s Return to Learn plan.
“Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School is committed to supporting our students, families, and staff in safely delivering the highest quality of education for our students,” said Thelander in school’s Return to Learn plan. “The 2020-2021 school year will begin on Monday, Aug. 24, and MVAO is planning a return to either an On-Site or Hybrid Learning Model with students and staff on that date.”
On Monday, Aug. 3, MVAO will be having special board meeting at 7 p.m. in the high school library in Mapleton with social distancing parameters. There will be space to accommodate 10-12 seats for patrons. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
“There will be a special board meeting at 7 p.m. to finalize our decision on whether we will start school on Aug. 24 with 100% of our students and staff returning every day or if we will start school in a hybrid model with our K-6 students attending every day and our 7-12th graders attending every other day,” Thelander said.
School registration materials, including classroom and grade-level supply lists, will be mailed to all families. The materials are also available on the school’s website. School Registration Day will be Thursday, Aug. 6, from 1-8 p.m. More details on Registration Day will be available soon.
There are three phases to the Return to Learn plan.
• On-Site Learning (100% Capacity): where the district is at 100% full capacity in school with multiple steps put in place to mitigate risk
• Hybrid Learning: where the district has approximately 50% capacity in school daily with components of online learning and the same steps to mitigate risk.
• Virtual Learning: where education takes place in an online format with MVAO curriculum, instruction, and assessments provided remotely.
“MVAO’s Return to Learn plans are as fluid as the status of county health circumstances that may enact them throughout the coming year. If changes in virus activity dictate a change in our learning format, we will communicate changes accordingly,” the Return to Learn plan states.
Thelander added there are families with health concerns. These students can learn virtually to begin the year, especially if there are health concerns for the student or for their families. The district is working with students and families who elect to start the year virtually from home. Any student or family who wishes to begin the academic year in the virtual learning model may do so by contacting Mr. Thelander or your building principal by Friday, Aug. 7.
Below is a summary of the On-Site Learning and Hybrid Learning plans. Plans for MVAO’s Virtual Learning will be published in next week’s Mapleton Press.
On-Site Learning Plan
MVAO’s On-Site Learning Plan has been reviewed by local county health officials and has been developed through the cooperative efforts of district administrators, custodial and transportation heads, and representative teachers and nurses. The plans were studied by the MVAO Board of Education on July 13 and will be reviewed again at a special board meeting Monday, Aug. 3.
“We also know how important On-Site learning is to the social well-being and academic progress of our students,” as said in the plan.
• Masks and Facial Coverings
Guidance from the CDC and Woodbury and Monona County Health officials emphasizes that masks should be used when social distancing (six feet for more than 15 minutes) is not possible.
There will be times during the school day where social distancing will not be possible. Students and staff will be expected to bring a mask/face covering to school daily. If social distancing is possible in classroom, masks will not be required during that classroom time. Students and staff will be expected to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible (passing in hallways, on buses) unless factors would keep a student or staff member from wearing one.
When back-to-school shopping, parents are asked to include at least one comfortable, washable facemask for their student(s). The school will have disposable masks in case someone forgets a mask that day.
• Temperature Screening
MVAO asks that all parents take their child/children’s temperature whenever possible before they leave home for school or school activities. If a student or staff member has a temperature that reads 100 degrees or higher, please stay home.
• Hand washing/Daily Sanitizing
Hand washing will be emphasized and signage will be posted in the buildings. Hand sanitizer will be made available on buses, and hand sanitizer stations will be in place at the front doors of each building, in each building’s front office, and in classrooms. The school is asking that families add a bottle of hand sanitizer to their back-to-school lists so that each student may have their own bottle as well.
High-touch areas in the buildings and classrooms will be cleaned more frequently during the day.
Water fountains will not be available at school until further notice. The school is still working on a plan for providing water for students during the day.
• Transportation
Student busing to and from school will be limited to 26 students on each bus, with no more than one student per seat, unless students are from the same family. Then siblings can sit together. All students will have an assigned seat on every regular and activity bus route. No district-sponsored field trips will be scheduled until further notice. The middle school shuttle bus times in the morning and afternoon may be staggered in order to reduce the total number of students entering and leaving the buildings at once. Masks/face coverings will be required on all bus rides.
• Classroom Configuration, Attendance, and School Visitation
Classrooms will be configured as best as possible to accommodate physical distancing, including the spacing of desks, tables, and chairs. Classrooms will be sanitized during the middle of each day and each evening. Individual teachers in classes where enrollment size and spacing may inhibit physical distancing will create plans to allow physical distancing as best as possible.
There will be limited access to all the buildings. Parents and volunteers will not be able to visit classrooms as a health and safety precaution. Access of outside agencies into the buildings will be determined on a case-by-case basis during on-site learning.
• Recess/PE
MVAO will have elementary recess and district-wide PE offerings. Recess and PE will focus on activities that are more conducive to promoting physical distancing.
• Desk Guards
Higher contact areas between students and adults, such as desks used between teachers and small groups of students, each building’s central office desks, and lunchroom areas will have desk guards or shields. Lunches will not be in classrooms. The district is exploring ways to provide lunches for students in the lunchroom or if weather permits, outdoors.
Hybrid Learning
Hybrid Learning occurs when a decision is made by the Governor, District County Health Department, or the MVAO Board or Board Designee that buildings can or should operate with half capacity and social distancing maintained.
During Hybrid Learning, the adopted school calendar will be followed, but student and staff schedules will be adjusted to accommodate 50% daily capacity in grades 7-12. In this Hybrid model, students in Grades PK-6 will be in school every day (Monday-Friday). Based upon the district’s anticipated enrollment, MVAO will have favorable class sizes to allow for adequate physical distancing.
Students in grade 7-12 with last names A-M will attend school on-site Mondays, Tuesdays, and the first, third, and (in certain months 5th) Wednesdays with Virtual Learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Students in grade 7-12 with last names N-Z will attend school on-site Thursdays and Fridays and on the second and fourth Wednesdays with Virtual Learning on Mondays and Tuesdays.
When students are not attending school on-site, they will be participating in classes online and completing coursework at home. There will be an expectation that coursework is completed, and it will be important for parents/guardians to support their child’s learning while at home during hybrid learning.
MVAO Community School will provide laptops to all students in grades 7-12. The laptops are internet accessible and can be used at school and home. If internet connectivity is not available to families, hard copies, and materials downloaded to student devices will be provided. The district is also investing in hot spots outside the Mapleton and Anthon buildings and at Danbury Catholic School.
The district also has enough devices to provide all elementary students in case there is a need for an extended closure.
To see the complete Return to Learn plans for both On-Site Learning and Hybrid Learning, visit MVAO’s website: www.mvaoschool.com.
As for fall activities the MVAO middle school and MVAOCOU high school, as of July 20, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls’ Union have announced that fall activities will begin as scheduled in August, and if anything changes in this plan the school will communicate accordingly.
MVAOCOU High School is following state and local health guidelines as students participate in summer workouts. The district has not opened up the facilities to the community yet and will not until they have the clearance to do some from public health advisory.
Read in next week’s Mapleton Press the procedures if a students or staff members gets sick at school and protocol if a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.