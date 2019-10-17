Heartland Simmentals of New Hampton took home the Grand Champion Percentage Bull banner in the Simmental Cattle show judged at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Reck Brothers N Sons of Blakesburg took home the Grand Champion Purebred Bull and Champion Iowa Bull at the Iowa State Fair.
Addyson Lehman of West Liberty took home Grand Champion Foundation Female.
Kiersten Jass of Garner won Grand Champion Purebred Female and Champion Iowa Female.
Earning honors from the area were:
• Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon, second place in the Foundation Winter Heifer Calf – February, 2019 division.
• Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon, third place in the Purebred Winter Heifer Calf – February, 2019 division.
