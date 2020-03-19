Church basements around the area look like Santa’s workshop as ladies are sewing, tying, pinning, ironing, and cutting. These different quilt groups spend hours making quilts that will be donated to organizations and those in need. Read how each quilt group makes dozens of quilts each year.
Ladies Quilt Group at St. John
in Charter Oak
Three ladies meet at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak to work on quilts. They meet on various days once a month all year long for about four hours each time.
About five ladies make the tops of the quilts at home, and the group will assemble them at the church. On average, the group makes about 25 quilts per year.
Letha Goslar said most of the quilts are donated to Moving Veterans Forward organization based in Omaha, Neb. In 2019, some of the quilts went to the Missouri River Flood Relief to the Hamburg and Pacific Junction area.
“The church keeps a few of the quilts back (in Charter Oak) in case anyone in the community has a house fire or if someone in need moves into the community,” Goslar said.
A lot of the materials and fabrics for the quilts are donated. Goslar said when people decide they don’t want to sew any more, they donate their fabric to the church.
Goslar said her favorite part about helping with the quilts is the socializing that goes along with the group. The ladies quilt group in Charter Oak has been making quilts for more than 30 years.
Helping Hands Quilters at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton
Every Monday from January to March, an average of eight ladies gather at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton to work on quilts.
The Helping Hands Quilters receive donations of fabric and other materials from very generous people.
“They clean out their “stash” and give it to us. They donate whatever is left of their mother’s or grandmother’s sewing projects. They save old sheets, bedspreads, and curtains for us,” said Zola Kafton. “One lady even closed her quilting shop and has donated much of her fabric to us.”
The group also picks up sheets, bedspreads, mattress pads, and curtains from Super 8 motels. Kafton said once a missionary from Togo brought back a huge amount of leftover fabric for the group to sew more blankets.
On average, the Helping Hands makes around 250 quilts each year. Most of the quilts go to the Orphan Grain Train for disasters and relief around the world. Some go to benefit auctions and to those who had a home fire, and some go to Camp Okoboji quilt auction that benefits the camp with their various projects.
“I like every aspect of making these quilts, knowing that someone in need will benefit from them,” Kafton said. “If you have something to do that you enjoy doing, and it helps others in need – and it recycles – what more could you want!”
Anyone is welcome to come and work with the Helping Hands on Mondays. Kafton said the group has two wonderful ladies who attend on a regular basis that are not Lutheran.
Some of the ladies like doing specific parts of putting the quilts together.
“It gives us something worthwhile to do,” Kaftan said. “I think we all enjoy the fellowship that goes along with it.”
The Helping Hands quilt group has been around for a number of years, ever since Kaftan can remember, as she knows they were quilting in 1963 when she got married.
Immanuel Quilters at Immanuel
Lutheran Church in Schleswig
The Immanuel Quilters at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig meet twice a month (second and fourth Thursday) all year long and average about eight ladies each time.
The quilt group at Immanuel started back in 1979.Carol Neddermeyer said there used to be a lot more ladies, but a number of ladies have passed away.
When the group started in 1979, they would take different clothes that were given to them apart to use on the quilts.
Today, people have donated materials, clothes, sheets, and all kinds of items. She added they don’t take clothes apart anymore because they don’t have to. If the group gets any clothes, they pass it along to the Orphan Grain Train.
“People have blessed us like I wouldn’t believe,” Neddermeyer said.
People have also given the group memory money when someone has passed away to pay for materials.
The group also raises money at Schleswig Calf Show Days, selling quilts to help cover the cost of batting, thread, and to be able to have the sewing machines serviced or fixed.
All of the hours spent making the quilts is done by volunteers. Ladies bring a sack lunch with them on quilt days as they work from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m.
Each lady has a job. There is sewing, tying and pinning, ironing, and cutting that needs to be done. The church has three sewing machines the group uses.
“There is always something to do,” Neddermeyer said.
Some ladies put quilt tops together at home and bring them to the group to finish.
In 2019, the Immanuel Quilters made adult size 64 quilts. The ladies also made eight Baptism quilts for new babies who are baptized at the church, and they made 11 lap robes that went to members of the congregation who have gone to the nursing home.
“Our quilts go all over,” Neddermeyer said.
The quilts go to the veterans, Crossroads of Crawford County, Gospel Mission, and Orphan Grain Train. Immanuel Lutheran has a quilt rack in the back of the church with a sign that says “If anyone needs this, please take.”
Neddermeyer said making the quilts gives the ladies a feeling of satisfaction.
“It’s the satisfaction we get after we make something, and we give it to someone else,” Neddermeyer said. “There are so many people in need. We enjoy what we’re doing or we wouldn’t be doing it.”
Quilt Group at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Soldier Township
The group at Immanuel Lutheran Church meets every Tuesday, from the beginning of January and into March. They normally start around 9 a.m. and finish at about 2-3 p.m., or whenever they get tired. Of course, they have to stop for potluck lunch. Members of the group enjoy the socialization as it’s fun to get together.
About seven to eight ladies come each time, including a couple of ladies come from St. Paul Hanover and St. John’s in Charter Oak. The group also has one man, a retired teacher, who is the main quilt tier.
This year, they will complete between 60 to 65 quilts, which is down from last year when the group completed 85 quilts.
Most of the fabrics are donated to the group from different places and different people. Jan Ketelsen said there was a lady who moved to the nursing home, and when they cleaned out her house, her family donated the material.
The group keeps some of the quilts at the church in case of a fire or an emergency. They take some to Moving Veterans Forward in Omaha, Neb., and to the Orphan Grain Train in Ida Grove.
Ketelsen said she and another lady will put together the tops, bottoms, and middles and take them to church to be assembled.
The group at Immanuel Lutheran has been quilting for over 40 years.
“I enjoy piecing all the pieces together and see what kind of designs we can come up with,” Ketelsen said. They have about two to three designs they normally go back and forth with.
Quilter Share Stories
I was introduced to quilting when my youngest daughter was in college. She’d found a book with instructions on how to make a quilt that she wanted, and she wanted me to make it.
I have completed three quilts with another five in various stages of completion.
My first quilt will always be my favorite. My youngest daughter chose the pattern and fabrics. I found the pattern to be quite daunting. It took me about nine years to work up the courage to make it.
My daughter first asked for it while she was in college, which meant I’d have to decrease the pattern to twin size. After college, she moved and then had a king-sized bed, which meant that I’d have to increase the pattern. Finally, when she threatened to put it on her Christmas Wish List every year until I made it, did I knuckle down to make it.
Scared to the point of trembling, I took the pattern step-by-step according to the instructions. Many tears, temperament flare-ups, and shear persistence got the top center and borders done. However, no long-arm quilter would do the decorative quilting on the borders that was needed to finish the quilt. I had quilted the center pattern (as per book instructions), and the long-arm quilters said that the three-layers had to be loose for them to quilt edge-to-edge (and top to bottom).
I was frantic that the quilt would never be completed. One day, I ran into a friend who was helping a lady finish up some quilts before she would be leaving Mapleton. This friend told me to bring the quilt and show this lady what needed done to finish the quilt. Everyone who had seen the quilt was astonished – and so was she. They couldn’t believe it was my first quilt. She told me she had an old long-arm and could do the border quilting by sewing each side individually and my friend could finish sewing the binding on. It was done by that weekend!
I shipped it to my daughter. I’ve always wished I could’ve been there to see her face when she opened that box! There lay her beautiful “Celtic Knot” king-sized quilt.
My favorite part about quilting is piecing the tops. So many beautiful patterns to choose from and fabric colors and combinations… always a learning experience. Next will be free-motion quilting.
I work on a quilt block nearly every day. If not for a quilt, then for a potholder or table runner.
Joanne Fleck – Rodney
My quilting started after watching my grandmother. She always had a hand-pieced project by her chair. She tied her quilts.
Pictured is of a quilt I made using her stash of feedsack fabric. It is my favorite quilt because she made a quilt for me using some of the same fabrics.
I have made a dozen or so quilts. My favorite part is hand quilting.
Sonya Sexton – Danbury
I have been a quilter since the 1960s when my dear mother-in-law, Ellen Thies, got me interested.
I remember her ordering iron-on pattern prints from the “Wallace Farmer” magazine. When they arrived, she bought fabric, cut squares, and ironed the prints on the squares.
She embroidered each square with all the states birds, flowers, and dates they became a state. At the top of the quilt, she embroidered the outline of the United States. The border is red, white, and blue and was machine-quilted by a lady in Onawa. I got to purchase the beautiful quilt she worked so hard on before she passed away.
Over the years, I have made jean quilts, a crazy quilt, an anniversary quilt, and helped make many quilts for bride and grooms.
All the quilts I made were machine-sewn with polyester filling, flannel, or a bed sheet backing, then hand-tied with yarn.
Pictured is the last quilt I’ve made. I finished it in 2014 for our son, Douglas. He wanted a souvenir of a lot of caps he collected from his early days of farm life, his PGA golf pro days, and his lifelong love of the Broncos football team. I cut the slogans off the caps, appliqued them onto white, blue, and orange squares, sewed them together, and surrounded them with a border of Bronco fabric. It became a colorful king-size quilt.
Evelyn Thies, Mapleton
I learned to quilt from my two grandmothers, mother, and several aunts. Five of them belonged to the Sunshine Quilt Club. The club traveled between homes every month in the rural area around Ute. As a “tween,” I witnessed the young mothers coming here who brought their children along, and they liked to play under the quilts!
When I was in high school, I helped my mother make baby quilts for her family. When I got married, I started making quilts – big and small – for ourselves, sisters and brothers, children, nieces/nephews, and friends.
Finally, everyone had a quilt so I started on making quilts for World Relief and now the Orphan Grain Train. I found out this is what I love most – taking leftover fabric that would normally be thrown away and making a warm blanket for others that do not have one.
I have made 14 large wall hangings – at least one for each month of the year. I still make one to three baby quilts each year. How do you know how many you are going to need for the “great” grands?
I like every aspect of quilting, but I guess my favorite is the quilting, by hand of course. It is so soothing. You can think about everything or nothing while you are doing it, and it is fun with someone else, or by yourself. I quilt whenever I don’t have anything else to do and sometimes when I should be doing something else!
My favorite quilt is “Grandmother’s Flower Garden.” It is a wall hanging. I loved the pattern made of one-and-a-half inch hexagons. It is all done by hand and uses fabrics left over from all of my other sewing.
Zola Kafton, Mapleton
