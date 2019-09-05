Carson Finch of Huxley exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer in the FFA Breeding Beef show held Thursday at the 2019 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Ashtyn Danker of Avoca won the Reserve Supreme Heifer title.
Judd Swanton of Goose Lake exhibited the Supreme Champion Cow-Calf, and Kara Gnade of Wyoming received Reserve Supreme Champion Cow-Calf.
Local competitors earning honors include:
Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer: Dalton Smith, Mapleton.
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Joseph Reetz, Dunlap.
