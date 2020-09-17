In the spring, college students finished their semester online as campuses around the country sent students home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Just a couple of weeks ago, college students went back to campus to start the fall semester, but with a different look. Most colleges are requiring facemasks to be worn inside campus building, hand sanitizer is located everywhere, and students are encouraged to practice social distancing. While some students have returned to in-person classes, some are being held in a hybrid model, and some remain online only.
The Mapleton Press followed up with three area college students: Brenna Lansink, Cameron O’Connell, and Emmalee Scott to see how things were going as they start the fall semester.
Brenna Lansink had mixed emotions about returning to the University of South Dakota to start her junior year.
“I knew things were going to be different,” Lansink said. “I thought it would be nice to have some normalcy by seeing people and socializing a little bit.”
Lansink said the university was more strict when she moved into the dorms (upperclassman dorms) as she had to sign-up for a time and date. This was to help limit the number of students moving in at one time. This was also one of the first times she was required to wear a mask, and it didn’t help it was hot outside.
In all of Lansink’s classes, they have seating charts and are socially distanced. She likes to hear instruction face-to-face instead of over the computer.
USD students/staff/faculty have to wear a mask in all indoor facilities.
“Every time you walk into a class, it is so quiet,” she said.
Lansink has noticed the university is spending more time cleaning and sanitizing public areas.
USD offers online Zoom classes for those students who are feeling ill or are in quarantine. They also post on the website daily the number of students in quarantine and isolation and the number of positive cases.
Lansink’s integrated literacy class switched to a hybrid model. They meet once a week in person and have online assignments. In her kindergarten education class, the professor said the whole class used to be “hands-on” where they would work in groups, go to different centers, build slime, etc., but students can’t do these things now.
The first week in November, Lansink, who is an elementary education major, is scheduled to have an internship class where they are to do a weeklong internship somewhere. Right now, Lansink said that is “all up in the air” as to what that will look like.
“It will be interesting to see what internship week turns into because I would really like to have that in-person and have that experience,” she said.
It was pretty hectic when Cameron O’Connell moved back to Ames on Aug. 10 as the big storm (derecho) rolled in and none of the stoplights were working.
“I was ready to move back,” O’Connell said. “My biggest worry was we would get here for two weeks and then get sent home.”
Two of O’Connell’s classes are in-person. Students have to wear a mask while in class and in the campus buildings. His music 102 class is a hybrid class. Classes on Monday and Friday are online and on Wednesday it is in-person. O’Connell’s other classes are online like the spring semester. He said one of the nice things about online classes is you can work at your own pace.
O’Connell, who is a sophomore majoring in agricultural studies, said it is different on campus as lots of students have online class this semester.
“The first week on campus it was odd not having a bunch of people walking by you on campus,” he added.
He said the Iowa State health department sent out an email saying if you are caught at a party or at a social gathering without a mask or not following social distancing you can get fined or penalized.
O’Connell said it is nice to see everyone again and being back on campus.
For Emmalee Scott, her classes haven’t changed from the spring semester as all of her fall semester classes are still online. Not very many classes are being held in-person at Iowa State this semester.
“It was weird knowing that I’m not going to be able to be on campus (for classes),” said Scott, who is majoring in pre-business.
Scott lives in an off campus apartment, so she’s only been on campus a couple of times to go to the library. She does all of her classes from her apartment.
The spring semester and finishing her classes at home has prepared Scott to take her classes online this semester.
“But it’s still pretty difficult. My stats class is pretty hard,” she said.
If Scott has a question in one of her classes, she can have a virtual meeting with her professors, and a couple of her classes have sessions each week where students can ask questions.
She is glad to be back in Ames with her friends. Scott moved back to Ames the day of the derecho, right after it rolled through town. She said they had no power for 36 hours in their apartment.
Scott is hoping in the spring there will be more in-person classes as she learns better this way.
“I’m hoping by this spring we can get back to normal,” she added.
