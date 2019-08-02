During the Charter Oak Achievement Days livestock auction on Wednesday, July 10, a special pig was auctioned off to raise money for Jaci Hermstad.
Aaron and Deb Gress are customers of the Spencer Ag Center and met feed saleswoman Jaci Hermstad. The family worked with Jaci for about two years.
Jaci personally shared with Aaron and Deb the story about her identical twin sister, Alex, being diagnosed with ALS at age 11 and passing away in 2011. Jaci has been helping with research for ALS.
When the Gresses found out Jaci had been diagnosed with ALS in February, the couple was “crushed” to hear the news. Jaci has an aggressive form of the disease.
Aaron wanted to help and came up with the idea to donate one of their pigs at the Achievement Days auction for Jaci’s cause. Deb, along with their two sons, Dawson and Peyton, thought it was a good idea.
“We wanted to help them out as much as we could,” Deb said.
Greg Lear, part-owner of Spencer Ag Center, was at the auction and updated the crowd on Jaci’s condition. The Gress family has been following Jaci’s story on Facebook.
Jaci is currently in New York City undergoing an experimental treatment.
The auction brought in over $3,000 for the cause, and Deb said more donations keep coming in. Deb said there were five or six bidders at the auction.
The community is familiar with ALS as Aaron Brodersen of Charter Oak passed away from the disease in 2014.
“The community was awesome and really came through,” Deb said. “We want to thank the community for their support and continue to pray for Jaci.”
For more information, go to Jaci’s Facebook page “Cowgirl Up for Jaci.”
(0) comments
