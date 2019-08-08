The Clay County Fair open class livestock entry deadline is rapidly approaching. All livestock entries for beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, and horses are due on Wednesday, Aug. 15, whether this is online, in person, or via mail.
Daily open class livestock shows are a highlight for many fairgoers with an expected 500 exhibitors who will show more than 2,000 head of livestock in 2019. In addition to the open classes, there are also more than 800 4-H and FFA exhibitors that show at the Fair.
“Livestock competition is a cornerstone of the Fair,” said Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons. “Our hardworking superintendents have made several changes to make the competitions a better experience for the exhibitors and the fairgoers.”
Some of the biggest changes are in the open class dairy show Sept. 12-13, which is adding open youth shows and showmanship classes for all breeds, along with increased premiums in all classes.
This year, open class horse competitions will feature changes to the horse show schedule (new show times on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 14), 29 new classes for Paints, Appaloosas, Quarter Horses and Paints (Sept. 7-9), and several new draft horse classes (Sept. 14-15), including youth draft decorating, youth showmanship, barrel racing, farm equipment, junior driving cart and team, feed team race, and costume class.
The “best of the best” will be judged in the open class beef cattle shows on Sunday, Sept. 15, with the addition of the Supreme Beef Champion selection show. Check-in times and show times have also been changed for the individual breed shows (Sept. 13-14).
The open class sheep and swine competitions will also see increased premiums for 2019.
Check out the exhibitor handbooks online at www.claycountyfair.com or pick one up at the Fair Administrative Offices to find the rules and guidelines to enter your livestock at the Fair.
Pre-registration for all animal departments is mandatory and can be completed online, by mail, or in person by Aug. 15.
